Published November 27, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The New York Jets acquired James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in the biggest mid-season trade of the season. The reasoning seemed straightforward: Robinson was to fill the hole left by the injured Breece Hall. A few weeks after the trade though, and New York has seemingly gave up on the running back.

Prior to the game, it was reported by Ian Rapoport that James Robinson is a healthy scratch for the Jets against the Chicago Bears. It’s certainly not a good look for both team and player that the asset you acquired for draft compensation is already getting benched.

Actives/inactives:

— #Jets RB James Robinson is inactive, a healthy scratch.

— #Ravens RB Gus Edwards is up, while S Kyle Hamilton is down.

— #Commanders TE Logan Thomas is active. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2022

The Jets have been in a lot of drama recently. In particular, Zach Wilson’s questionable comments after their ugly loss to the Patriots caused a lot of tension within the team. The young QB was eventually benched after his comments, but it seems like the chaos doesn’t stop there.

With James Robinson out, the Jets will lean on Michael Carter to bolster their rushing offense. Robinson has struggled in his first few games with New York, averaging just under 3.4 yards per carry with the team. Perhaps that is the reason why the coaching staff decided to try Carter for the role.

Still, it’s certainly a bit bizarre for the Jets to completely rule out James Robinson, despite not having an injury. Having an extra body certainly has it’s value, and Robinson has shown before that he can be a great back when the situation is right. As mentioned, it’s also shocking that they benched the player they traded for.