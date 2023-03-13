The New York Jets may not know quite yet who their quarterback will be in 2023, but they do know that Greg Zuerlein will be their kicker. As they waited to hear if a trade with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers was going to happen or not Monday, the Jets moved quickly to bring Zeurlein back after a solid 2022 season, per Dianna Russini of ESPN.

The 35-year-old will enter his 12th season and second with New York. He nailed 81 percent of his field goals (30-for-37) and set a Jets record with a 60-yard field goal against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13. He also made 28 of 29 extra point attempts and had an excellent touchback rate of 83.9 percent on kickoffs.

Zuerlein settled the Jets kicking situation after several seasons of turnover. Re-signing him was a priority for New York.

He played eight seasons with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and two with the Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Jets ahead of training camp last season. Zeurlein connected on an NFL career-high 61 yard field goal in 2015 and was First Team All-Pro in 2017.

The Jets also re-signed linebacker Quincy Williams on Sunday.

The Jets also re-signed linebacker Quincy Williams on Sunday. The 26-year-old reportedly agreed to a three-year, $18 million contract with $9 million guaranteed. The older brother of Jets stud defensive tackle Quinnen Williams had 106 tackles this past season after making an NFL career-high 110 tackles in 2021, his first season with New York.

Meanwhile, there’s been no word from the Jets on conflicting reports that Rodgers is on his way to New York.