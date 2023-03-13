Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Aaron Rodgers told the world that his decision was coming soon as the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers continued to hammer out details on a potential trade for the four-time NFL MVP. On Monday, while a flurry of NFL free agency agreements were being reported, ESPN’s Trey Wingo dropped news that the Rodgers to the Jets trade was ‘done.’ That was all that was needed to blow the top off of Twitter and send millions into full-blown panic mode.

Here are some of the best reactions to the conflicting reports on the Aaron Rodgers-Jets trade.

And now there are conflicting reports on an Aaron Rodgers trade to the Jets… pic.twitter.com/gnqSgLCzKZ — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) March 13, 2023

Dude if somehow Aaron Rodgers just says he’s retiring after all this I think I’m deleting my account — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) March 13, 2023

Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, & Breece Hall wouldn't be tweeting what they are if it wasn't true It's gotta be I'm still waiting for official confirmation, but it looks like AARON RODGERS IS A JET❗🥹🔥✈#Jets | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/tJTyDZL8gq — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) March 13, 2023

I’m impressed at Aaron Rodgers ability to annoy the majority of two fanbases by doing nothing at all. — Jacob (@NotionsOfJacob) March 13, 2023

Ian Rapaport right now on NFL Network. "Nothing has happened. No one has heard from Aaron Rodgers… They haven't resumed talks… Thete literally isn't a deal." pic.twitter.com/tJWdzzzCVp — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) March 13, 2023

looking at twitter and seeing some reporters saying aaron rodgers to the jets is official, some saying it’s not at all, all while jets players celebrate pic.twitter.com/N2n6IPso4A — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) March 13, 2023

‘What is happening’ seems to be the general consensus reaction among most Twitter users after they were told that Packers star Aaron Rodgers is being traded to the Jets, then told an entirely different thing moments later.

It’s enough that some Jets fans are desperately clinging to the hope that Trey Wingo, who initially reported the news that the Packers quarterback had spoken with the Jets, is also correct with this report.

But shortly after Wingo’s Rodgers-Jets trade bombshell, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN both poured cold water over it, saying that no deal has happened yet.

And the reactions kept pouring in.

Aaron Rodgers to the Jets pic.twitter.com/AwG6FZZc9j — Mojo Markets (@mojo) March 13, 2023

One thing is for sure. On a day where free agency agreements were expected to dominate the day, it was a false Rodgers-Jets trade report from Wingo that ultimately stopped time.

This Twitter user summed it up perfectly.

So, Aaron Rodgers froze free agency, huh? — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 13, 2023

Aaron Rodgers froze Twitter indeed. Stay tuned for the news of the actual Jets-Packers trade- or Rodgers’ retirement.