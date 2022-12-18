The New York Jets’ late-season struggles haven’t been exclusive to just one part of the game. But their special teams unit has been a liability since 2022 kicked off, a trend that continued in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions.

Kalif Raymond got revenge against his former team in the first quarter, taking a punt from deep within the Jets territory 47 yards back the same way for a score.

Raymond’s score marks only the third punt return touchdown in the NFL this season. New York, of course, has allowed two of them, falling to the New England Patriots in Week 11 on a walk-off punt return score by Marcus Jones—losing crucial ground in the race for a wildcard playoff spot.

Undrafted out of Holy Cross in 2016, Raymond began the 2017 season as New York’s primary kick and punt returner. He fumbled three times over the first two games of the season, though, prompting his release from the team in late September.

Raymond signed with the Lions before last season, proving himself as a viable playmaker on both offense and in the return game ever since. He entered Sunday’s game with 34 catches for 401 yards, also averaging 12.6 yards on 16 punt returns.

The Jets badly need a victory over the Lions to keep pace in the AFC playoff race. At 7-6, odds are they’ll have to win out just to have the chance to advance to the postseason, a challenge made all the more difficult by the ongoing absence of starting quarterback Mike White.

Zach Wilson, who began 2022 as New York’s QB1, is back under center against Detroit.