The Winnipeg Jets are making history. The franchise is the first NHL team to sign a Chinese-born player to a contract, per the team's social media. Kevin He is signing a three-year, entry level contract with the team.

He is an 18-year-old forward who was drafted by the Jets in the 2024 NHL Draft. Born in Beijing, He was selected in the fourth round.

“It’s a dream come true,” He said at Sphere Las Vegas after he was drafted, per NHL.com. “It's incredible, a huge honor. I have a lot of fans texting me right before the draft, wishing me good luck and showing me support.”

Winnipeg made He a priority in the 2024 draft. Jets owners and management felt like he was worth selecting as soon as they could.

“We felt strong enough that he wasn’t going to be there if we waited much longer. Fortunately, we found an opportunity to jump up and grab them,” Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said. “When someone takes so much pride in their heritage and so much pride in their craft in the sport they want to be involved in, it says a lot about the person and the individual.

“If it can turn out to be a great story, that’s secondary. It is always nice to see the diversity in the game and help maybe grow the game more. It would be a great story if he can continue to make that next step.”

He started playing hockey in China at a young age, but his career took off at the age of 12. That was the year when He and his family moved to Canada. In Toronto, the young forward started skating consistently.

He is currently skating in the Ontario Hockey League.

Jets are having an amazing year in the NHL

Jets fans will certainly be watching He closely, as he continues his career. The fans will also be closely watching their team, who is having a fantastic season. Winnipeg is first in the Western Conference with 45 total points. The Jets hold a 22-9-1 record.

The team's offense is really carrying them this year. Winnipeg leads the Western Conference this year in goals scored, with 117 on the campaign. The squad is slowing down somewhat, as the Jets have lost five of their last 10 contests.

Winnipeg is led this season by winger Kyle Connor, who has 38 points on the campaign. Connor leads the club in goals, while sitting at second in assists.

The Jets next play the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night at 10:30 Eastern.