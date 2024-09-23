The New York Jets are all-in when it comes to getting into the postseason as well as dominating the AFC East. After a tremendous Week 3 performance against the New England Patriots, Robert Saleh and Co. would like to increase their depth in the defensive backfield. So, it looks like they made a big acquisition to help the likes of Sauce Gardner and Quincy Williams. Who did they acquire? Jalen Mills is the man's name and he looks ready to climb towards the top of their depth chart.

The Jets have signed Jalen Mills to their practice squad, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. This defensive menace has been in the league since the 2016 season and has developed quite a winning acumen after getting a Super Bowl under his belt. He was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles squad that won the Super Bowl before joining the highly talented defensive unit of Bill Belichick in the Patriots system.

What does the former Patriots defender offer Robert Saleh's Jets?

For starters, he brings in a winning acumen because of the previous squads that he has played for. More than that, Jalen Mills is a very well-known versatile defender. He has moved from being a cornerback, defensive back, and even a safety throughout his career.

In his last stint with the Patriots, Mills put up respectable numbers that the Jets may need on their squad. He notched 45 combined tackles with 26 of them being solo takedowns. In total, he has shown great skill in shutting down weapons as he has racked up 406 tackles since his rookie campaign. Furthermore, his ability to chase a pass is still there. Mills is just two seasons removed from recording two interceptions.

Obviously, he will need to impress the Jets coaches a whole lot to be in the 53-man roster. However, Mills has all the tools to be helpful for the Sauce Gardner and Quincy Williams-led unit.