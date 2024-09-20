The New York Jets dominated the New England Patriots on Thursday night, winning 24-3. Aaron Rodgers shined with 281 yards and two touchdowns without turning the ball over. He found Allen Lazard and used Breece Hall to gash a solid Patriots defense. Will McDonald led the defense to one of the most dominant defensive performances so far this season. Despite the great win, there are still overreactions that Jets fans should not fall for.

The Jets started with the ball and punted from the outside edge of field goal range. Their defense gave them another chance to take the lead by forcing a quick three-and-out. Rodgers did not give them another chance, hitting Lazard for the first touchdown of the game. Hall scored after another defensive stop and the Jets led 14-3 at half.

They took their foot off the gas a little in the second half. Rodgers hit Garrett Wilson for their first touchdown to extend the lead to 21-3 in the third quarter. Greg Zeurlein hit a field goal to make it 24-3 in the fourth. While the dominating performance should launch the Jets into a soft part of their schedule, Jets fans should be careful before falling for these overreactions.

Overreaction #1: Allen Lazard is a legit number two receiver

Allen Lazard was one of the many pieces that Joe Douglas and the Jets signed from Green Bay before the Rodgers trade. While he was supposed to be the number-two receiver last year, it was a disaster with Zach Wilson. He dropped 26 of his 49 targets in 16 games and only scored one touchdown.

In three games with Rodgers back as his quarterback, Lazard has scored three touchdowns, only missed five targets, and has become a great second option so far. Fans and fantasy managers should hold off before crowning Lazard as the number two receiver on the team.

When he was the number two option with the Packers, he topped 520 yards only once and never scored more than eight touchdowns. He would have to produce much more than that to be the Jets' option behind Wilson because of Rodgers' age. He is not scrambling as much anymore and must find Lazard more. Let's wait and see on this one.

Overreaction #2: Will McDonald can lead Jets' defense without Jermaine Johnson

The Jets were dealt brutal injury news on Sunday when Jermaine Johnson II tore his Achilles. An injury the Jets are all too familiar with came back to bite them again in 2024. With the Haason Reddick contract drama still playing out, Will McDonald is the lone edge option. He has 3.5 sacks so far this season, but don't think that means they do not need Reddick.

The Jets believed they had the leverage with Reddick because they had Johnson and McDonald as options. Now, McDonald is the lone difference-maker on the edge. While the defense dominated this game, they still need another edge rusher to win their division. The Patriots have one of the worst offensive lines and wide receiver groups in the league, so the linebackers were able to make up the difference.

Quincy Williams was dominant and Quinnen Williams stuffed the run at his elite level. While they can lead the defense, this group can step up a level by adding Reddick to the group. McDonald has been great, but do not fall for this game and believe that the Jets do not need Haason Reddick.

Overreaction #3: Breece Hall and Braelon Allen are the best RB duo in the NFL

Breece Hall and Braelon Allen combined for 109 yards on 27 carries, and Hall scored a touchdown on the ground. The Jets drafted Allen as the youngest player in the NFL to be a change-of-pace back and he has shined. The rookie has dominated on the ground and through the air in the last two weeks. This does not mean that they are the best running-back duo in the league.

That title belongs to David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions. Montgomery has a skill that Hall and Allen have not shown yet, elite red zone efficiency. The veteran scores at such a high rate that he is a fantasy option despite rarely getting the most carries on his team. Gibbs and Hall are two of the best backs in the league but Allen has not shown what Montgomery has quite yet.

These two can certainly get there and Rodgers should continue to lean on them. The Jets have rebuilt their offensive line and Hall is benefitting from it early. He was not able to break off the long runs last year because he could not find a hole. He has shown the speed and the vision to pull it off this year.