The New York Jets, led by Aaron Rodgers, delivered a commanding performance against the New England Patriots, securing a 27-3 victory in their Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup. Following the decisive win, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith did not hold back his enthusiasm on Friday morning’s episode of First Take, calling the Jets a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Smith opened his segment with high praise for Rodgers.

“Aaron Rodgers is a baaad MAN. The man showed up last night, and so that is where the question really evolves — if he looks like that, what does it do for the New York Jets? I think it makes them a Super Bowl contender.”

Rodgers, who threw for 281 yards, two touchdowns, and posted an impressive passer rating, appeared in top form, delivering one of his best performances of the season. His leadership and precision under center have drastically transformed the Jets' offensive outlook, a fact that did not go unnoticed by Smith.

“Let’s get to the offensive side of the ball,” Smith added. “Do you understand that the Jets have been committing a crime the last 14 years because they couldn’t put a quarterback on the damn football field? They got one now.”

After the dominating performance on Thursday night, saying Jets and Super Bowl in the same sentence doesn't seem all that crazy.

Stephen A. Smith labels Jets as ‘Super Bowl contenders' after win over Patriots

Rodgers’ impressive performance not only reignited hope among Jets fans but also stirred bold predictions from analysts. Smith, in particular, highlighted the uncertain landscape of the AFC, where injuries and inconsistent play have plagued other contenders.

“He [Aaron Rodgers] showed up, 281 yards passing, passing rate is big time, and a couple of touchdown passes as well. If that Aaron Rodgers shows up, the New York Jets have a chance,” Smith said.

Smith went on to outline the competition within the AFC, mentioning several key players and teams that could pose challenges to the Jets.

“Obviously Patrick Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes, but everybody else is up for grabs. You don’t know about Joe Burrow and his health, you don’t know about Lamar Jackson in the postseason, you don’t know whether or not Josh Allen will make it to the postseason. Tua is already hurt. We’re looking at Justin Herbert and Los Angeles, we gotta wonder about that and it’s nice so far. We look at Houston, their defense has big time but offensively they need to be better.”

Aaron Rodgers and Gang Green seek to carry over performance into Week 4

The Patriots, who fell to 1-2 after Thursday night’s loss, struggled to find any rhythm on either side of the ball, while the Jets cruised to an easy win. The Patriots’ defense had no answer for Rodgers and the Jets’ receiving corps, while their offense failed to generate any meaningful momentum throughout the game.

With the victory, the Jets improved to a 2-1 record in the AFC East. As they prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos, Smith's bold claim that the Jets are a Super Bowl contender will certainly resonate with fans and analysts alike.

The AFC remains competitive, but with Rodgers at the helm, the Jets appear ready to make a deep playoff run — a feat the franchise has not achieved in over a decade. Smith’s confidence in the Jets echoes a growing sentiment that, for the first time in years, the team is built to contend at the highest level.