Following their Week 7 victory on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, the New York Jets learned that standout rookie running back Breece Hall sustained a torn ACL that will cause him to miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Per NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Jets have officially placed Hall on injured reserve. On top of the update, Kleiman also shared a glaring stat demonstrating just how big of a loss Hall is for the Jets’ offense.

The Jets’ yards per carry (5.6) with Hall on the field ranks first in the NFL in 2022. However, when Hall is not on the field, their total plummets to 3.6 in that same metric, ranking 29th in the league this season. A full dropoff of two yards per carry without Hall is undoubtedly alarming. The rookie second-round pick out of Iowa State totaled 463 yards rushing on 80 attempts, punching in four touchdowns on the ground in his debut professional campaign. Hall also added 19 catches for 218 yards and one touchdown through the air this season.

The Jets have been somewhat of a surprise in 2022, with a record of 5-2 entering Week 8. However, in hopes of keeping their four-game win streak and offensive efficiency alive, the Jets did not live in a gloomy post-Hall injury world for long, acting swiftly on Sunday night by closing a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire running back James Robinson in exchange for draft pick compensation. Perhaps their newest addition will be able to pick up the slack left behind by Hall in tandem with the incumbent running back Michael Carter.

In Week 8, the Jets are set to take on their AFC East division rival New England Patriots.