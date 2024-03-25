With the Tyrod Taylor acquisition, the New York Jets made it clear that Zach Wilson wouldn't be their backup quarterback for 2024. However, there seems to be one obstacle remaining: letting go of Wilson. As of now, the team hasn't landed a trade with anyone yet…and time is running out. According to an article by ESPN's Rich Cimini, Wilson's landing spots are already dwindling.
“The potential landing spots for quarterback Zach Wilson are dwindling,” Cimini wrote “The only team with a viable QB2 opening is the Kansas City Chiefs, who have Chris Oladokun and Ian Book backing up Patrick Mahomes. (They might be waiting on Blaine Gabbert to re-sign). Maybe Wilson can snag a QB3 position somewhere. As of Friday, nine teams had only two quarterbacks.”
In addition, Cimini also mentioned how Wilson's guaranteed salary and showing on the field may cause hesitation among other teams.
“Wilson has permission to speak to teams about a trade, but his salary (a guaranteed $5.5 million) is a deterrent, not to mention his checkered body of work. He's probably hoping for his release, so he can find a job with no strings attached. It'll be interesting to see how long the Jets hold out hope for a trade.”
The Jets' search for a last-minute Zach Wilson trade
Will it all end in a release? That remains to be seen.
As mentioned, the market for Wilson is drying faster than glue exposed to air, and this is emphasized by recent quarterback transactions around the league. Justin Fields just found a new home in Pittsburgh. Mac Jones will be suiting up behind Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville. Other names such as Sam Howell, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett are set to play for new teams as well.
So what about Zach Wilson? For starters, his stats don't help in a bid. Through three seasons with the Jets, Wilson has thrown more interceptions (25) than touchdowns (23). In 2023, the 24-year-old had a QB rating of 30.6 to go with a 77.2 passer rating — not exactly numbers one would desire from a franchise quarterback.
And as cited by Cimini, Wilson's salary guarantee doesn't help. If an eventual release is the only option, it will result in a dead cap charge of around $11.2 million for the Jets. All in all, NY is holding on to the hope that a suitor will somehow come along and save the day.
The Jets' offseason so far
Regardless of the Wilson ordeal, the Jets have been quite active this free agency. Their offensive line needs were addressed by the acquisitions of Tyron Smith, John Simpson and Morgan Moses.
On the other side of the ball, the team landed players such as DT Javon Kinlaw and cornerback Isaiah Oliver. Losing Bryce Huff opened a deep wound of course, and the Jets are surely expecting Will McDonald to take a production leap this year in response to the blow.
Nonetheless, the biggest aspect that Jets fans look forward to is the return of Aaron Rodgers. Missing virtually the entire season due to an Achilles tear, the four-time MVP will be back to spearhead the charge in 2024.
The smell of a bounce-back year stirs in the air, and the Jets are surely hungry to do better this time around.