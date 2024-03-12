The New York Jets recently agreed to a deal with longtime vet Tyrod Taylor. Upon the official announcement, no details regarding the contract were released yet. But now, the numbers are out, and it looks like the quarterback will be receiving $18 million for two years. (per NFL insider Tom Pelissero)
With Taylor in the mix as a backup, the Jets now answer questions surrounding next season's quarterback rotation. Aaron Rodgers will surely reclaim the starting position back, and the signing of Taylor further highlights Zach Wilson's expected departure from the team.
Taylor has been in the NFL since 2011, starting his tenure with a 4-year stint as a Baltimore Raven. The quarterback was part of the Ravens' Super Bowl season in 2012, mainly seeing action behind Joe Flacco.
He would get his best years with the Buffalo Bills. From the 2015 to the 2017 season, Taylor was a starter for the Bills, playing a total of 43 regular season games and garnering one playoff appearance. He was named to the Pro Bowl during the Bills' 2015 campaign, in which he threw season totals of 3035 yards and 20 touchdowns in 14 starts.
Following his Buffalo days, Taylor had stints with the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and most recently the New York Giants.
The 34-year-old will now be helping the other Big Apple team attempt a bounce-back season. The Jets are coming off a 7-10 record last year, finishing third in the AFC East. With Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor as designated skippers, the team moves on to other offseason fixes in preparation for September.