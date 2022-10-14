There may not be a more respected player in the New York Jets’ locker room than Duane Brown. Nor one who has inspired his teammates more this season heading into a Week 6 showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The 37-year-old offensive lineman sustained a severe shoulder injury the week before the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. He spent the next four weeks on IR and reportedly has a torn rotator cuff.

After coming back from injury, Duane Brown says he feels good and just has to knock some rust off as he gets back into his game. pic.twitter.com/0ahiSaDmHq — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 9, 2022

Yet, Brown refused surgery because he didn’t want to let his new teammates down. He excelled in his Jets debut, a 40-17 win against the Miami Dolphins last week.

“For him to say, ‘I’m not going out like this’ — that’s the exact words he used — I had respect for him [before] and I’ve gotten to know him over the past five or six weeks and the way I feel about him, he is the ultimate professional,” Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Thursday. “He’ll do whatever it takes. He was not walking out of here without playing this game.’’

Brown was signed early in training camp after Mekhi Becton sustained a season-ending knee injury. The seven-time Pro Bowler was expected to anchor left tackle, a position he’d started in 203 NFL games. That is, until he injured his shoulder in practice.

“I love this game so much,’’ Brown told the New York Post. “I’ve never missed a whole season. To not contribute at all is not who I am.’’

So, he chose rehab over surgery and was back in a month. Then he was solid in his Jets debut last week, allowing one QB pressure and earning a 74.4 pass blocking grade per Pro Football Focus.

“He’s one of the most selfless individuals you’ll ever meet,” coach Robert Saleh said Friday. “He’s put the team over me … he’s willing to sacrifice himself for the betterment of the team.”

Brown will start at left tackle again this week. He’ll continue to do so this season unless completely unable to physically. That’s who Duane Brown is.

“So much respect for him,’’ quarterback Zach Wilson said. “I try to let him know how cool it is that he’s doing that for us and what he’s sacrificing and I’m sure the pain he’s in. He’s such a cool dude. The energy and passion he brings to the locker room rubs off on the guys when they see someone like that willing to give up their arm for us.’’