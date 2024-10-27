New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams didn't mince words in defending his actions from last Sunday. The kind that led to a $45,020 fine the NFL ordered him to pay.

Williams lowered his helmet to tackle Jaylen Warren of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he was called for unnecessary roughness after his blast during the 37-15 loss.

The veteran defender questioned and ripped the league for its decision in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“How am I supposed to make this tackle?” Williams started. “My shoulder ain’t that far from my head. He was lowering his helmet to make contact with me. “I WILL NOT GET RAN OVER!!!”

The hit took place during the third quarter of the loss. He completed five tackles including one behind the line of scrimmage.

Quincy Williams has history of fines

Williams has received punishment from the league before. Multiple times to be exact.

The 28-year-old has tallied five throughout his career. He had to pay $10,609 after a hit on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Aug. 19, 2022. He then paid $14,111 for a horse collar tackle against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 13, 2023.

His previous biggest fine was $26,667, which came on Sept. 8, 2023.

Williams still gets revered on the Jets defense. He has racked up three consecutive 100-tackle campaigns for the franchise. He snatched a career-best 139 in 2023. Those numbers earned him All-Pro nods.

He's averaging nearly eight tackles a game for New York. Williams also has grabbed 34 solo stops and four tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

The Jets' Sept. 15 contest marks his best output. The 5-foot-11 Williams piled 10 tackles in the 24-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans. He collected eight solo tackles in that game as well.

Williams has delivered three games of six total tackles. That output occurred against the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

Despite his diminutive frame at under six feet and weighing 230 pounds, Williams rose to third-round draft prospect status in the 2019 NFL Draft. He even starred for a non Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) program in Murray State, but was ultimately good enough to land at No. 98 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He has spent his last four seasons as a Jet, where he has earned his most production with 403 career tackles. Williams has started in 51 total Jets games.

Williams and the Jets will return to the field against the New England Patriots on the road Sunday. The Jets are currently 2-5 overall and near the bottom of the AFC East standings.