New York Jets All-Pro linebacker Quincy Williams is excited for Haason Reddick to join the team when New York takes on the New England Patriots in Week 8. However, Williams is decidedly less excited about the league’s decision to fine him for a hit in last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Williams was fined $45,020 for unnecessary roughness on a play in which he lowered his helmet to hit Pittsburgh running back Jaylen Warren, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on X.

Expand Tweet

The league is cracking down on players initiating contact with their helmets. Each Saturday, players white knuckle it through the day, hoping to avoid a costly fine for their actions the previous week. Many times the hits that have drawn fines weren’t flagged in the game. The plays often go unnoticed by officials, announcers and fans alike.

While Williams represents a fine on the defensive side of the ball, the NFL seems to be focusing primarily on offensive players who lead with their helmets. Running backs Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Zach Charbonnet have all been fined for similar plays. The league has been consistent this season. Just as Saturday is “fine day,” the going rate for an unnecessary roughness helmet-related infraction is $45,020.

Jets LB Quincy Williams took a hit to the wallet from the NFL

The NFL isn’t limited to issuing fines on hits. Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league are enforcing rules that ban gun-themed celebrations. While the NFL has a long-standing policy against the dreaded finger guns, it’s levying fines for such celebrations at an unprecedented pace this season.

Williams has been a key member of New York’s defense since joining the team in 2021. The Jets signed Williams to a three-year, $18 million contract prior to the 2023 season. The sixth-year veteran had his best season last year, racking up 139 combined tackles and earning first-team All-Pro honors.

Williams is performing well again for the Jets this season. He’s played all seven games and is second on the team in combined and solo tackles with a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Despite his consistency on defense, the Jets have struggled mightily this season.

New York lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, falling to 2-5 and putting their playoff chances in serious jeopardy. While there’s plenty of blame to go around for the ugly loss, the Jets need to right the ship.

After a Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London, Williams called for accountability. When the team returned to New York, head coach Robert Saleh was fired by owner Woody Johnson. The Jets have gone 0-2 since cutting Saleh loose. They’ve now lost four straight, effectively making their Week 8 road matchup against the Patriots a must-win game.

Oh, and as the season is circling the drain, Johnson decided to raise the price of Jets season tickets. Because… “the Jets are the Jets and… Woody is Woody.”