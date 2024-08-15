The New York Jets are entering one of the most important seasons in recent memory for the franchise. 40-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers is finally healthy again and will lead the Jets into the 2024 season. Hype around the team is incredibly high, with nothing less than a deep playoff run viewed as a failure. They will need all hands on deck to make this happen, including star d-lineman Quinnen Williams.

According to Andy Vasquez of NJ.com, Jets coach Robert Saleh confirmed that DT Quinnen Williams will not participate in joint practice today. Williams is reportedly dealing with a “sore shoulder.”

Thankfully, it sounds like the injury is not too serious. Saleh also said that “if this was a game, he'd be up.”

That is good news for a Jets defense that really needs Quinnen Williams to stay healthy in 2024. New York has a good amount of talent at defensive tackle with Javon Kinlaw and Solomon Thomas providing backup for Williams. However, Williams is a force multiplier that makes everyone on the defensive line better.

It will be interesting to see if the Jets defense can continue its strong level of play in 2024. This should be easier considering their offense should be much improved.

Haason Reddick drama with Jets intensifies this week

The Haason Reddick trade is looking like a disaster for the New York Jets.

New York traded for Reddick and believed that he would play out the 2024 season on his existing contract before agreeing to a new deal. However, Reddick has insisted that he get extended ASAP.

Earlier this week, Reddick formally requested a trade from the Jets. This is an unprecedented move for a player who hasn't even played a single snap with his new team.

The Athletic's Diana Russini spoke about the situation on a recent episode of Scoop City with Chase Daniel. Russini highlighted the fact that New York and Reddick never agreed to a new contract before the trade, which is the start of where things went wrong.

“The situation in New York is they never agreed to an actual number,” Russini said. “They never agreed to an actual contract.”

This is what created the impasse. The struggle continued throughout the offseason, with Reddick missing OTAs and holding out of training camp.

The Jets themselves have maintained their stance that Reddick said he would play out the 2024 season. GM Joe Douglas reinforced that stance in a recent statement.

“We have informed Haason that we will not trade him, that he is expected to be here with his teammates, and that he will continue to be fined per the CBA if he does not report,” Douglas said in the statement, per ESPN. “Since the trade discussions back in March we have been clear, direct, and consistent with our position. Our focus will remain on the guys we have here as we prepare for the regular season.”

Jets fans are hoping that it doesn't drag into the regular season and become a distraction.

At this point, it is unclear how this situation could resolve itself.