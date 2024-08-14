The New York Jets have no intention whatsoever of trading Haason Reddick. Robert Saleh and the rest of the front office have already made the situation clear in their statement after the request was made. However, the pass rusher has countered by having a very long holdout from the moment he got traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to training camp. Despite all of this, Aaron Rodgers is not too surprised with the drama.

Aaron Rodgers has been in the league for two decades. He has seen nearly everything from the rise of multiple dynasties to some odd contract situations. This is why the whole Haason Reddick situation just sounds like a normal occurrence for the legend in the offseason, via SNY.

“There's always new things in the league. I've been around 20 years; I've seen a lot of stuff. I think as players we always first try to side with the player. We know what it's like to be a player. I don't know him well. I had a couple of messages with him, I believe when he got traded,” Rodgers said about learning of the news.

Jets still open to welcome Haason Reddick despite trade demand

Reddick was just traded to the Jets early in the month of April. He has not attended a single one of their practices nor has Robert Saleh been able to contact him in that span of time. Despite the drama in the Jets system, the signal caller would still love to see the veteran pass rusher in their squad come the start of their regular season campaign.

“Obviously, we'd love him to be here, but we don't judge him for trying to do what's best for him. I think what's best for him is to be a Jet because this is going to be a fun ride. But he's got to make the best decision for him and his family,” he noted.

Even Coach Robert Saleh still wants to welcome Reddick despite his unwillingness to join the Jets.

“It's not frustrating because I don't control it. we're excited about our group. We're still looking forward for him to get here when he's ready. When he's ready, we'll embrace him with open arms. We'll attack the moments that he brings us,” the head honcho declared.

Reddick has already made the situation public after posting about the situation on social media. It is now only up to time to determine what happens in the Jets system.