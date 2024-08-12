New York Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick reportedly has requested a trade from the team, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Jets acquired Haason Reddick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, and the edge rusher has been holding out of training camp as he is looking for a contract extension. The Jets were hoping that Reddick would be content playing out the year with them without an updated contract.

It has been a mystifying storyline for the Jets this offseason, as they let edge rusher Bryce Huff walk to the Eagles in free agency. Maybe there still is a potential solution out there, but it is clearly not an ideal situation right now with Reddick requesting a trade.

More to come on this developing story.