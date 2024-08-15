After the New York Giants traded for Brian Burns during the 2024 NFL Draft, it appeared that the writing was on the wall for Azeez Ojulari. In prior seasons, the Giants have seen Azeez Ojulari be a legitimate threat on the outside when healthy. However, last season left much to be desired, leading New York to question his ceiling with the team. Ojulari finished the 2023 campaign with just 16 tackles, seven quarterback hits, and three tackles for loss. But with Burns now with the Giants to wreak havoc alongside Kayvon Thibodeaux, Ojulari's days could be numbered in New York.

That is unless a proposed change doesn't get Ojulari on the right track. Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen suggested that there could be an opportunity for Ojulari on the interior of New York's defensive line. This could be a lifeline for Ojulari, who has gone from a record-setting rookie season to an afterthought on defense for the Giants.

Can a change help Azeez Ojulari's career with the Giants?

The only problem with Bowen's proposed change for Ojulari is that he has no experience as an interior pass rusher. So it’s not as easy as putting him on the field with Burns and Thibodeaux in a defensive end-loaded lineup. Either way, Ojulari has to adapt since he was fairly unremarkable in New York's preseason opener.

Granted, Ojulari most definitely has a roster spot. However, thanks to the lack of depth on the edge, he didn't do much at all to show that he can still be productive. In 34 snaps, again, mostly against backups, in New York's preseason victory over the Detroit Lions, Ojulari racked up just two tackles, zero pressures, and zero sacks.

Ojulari's counterpart, Boogie Basham, tallied three combined tackles, three pressures, and a sack, making Ojulari's time on the field even more disappointing. The Giants need edge depth in case one of Burns or Thibodeaux goes down with an injury, so Ojulari must pick up his game if he doesn't hope to be replaced by Basham or a potential free agent.

Or, there's always the chance that Ojulari is moved before the start of the season, saving New York the frustration, finding him a new home, and, most of all, finding a player that better compliments the duo of Burns and Thibodeaux.

Either way, Ojulari has to move past some injury-riddled seasons with the Giants and show that his rookie season wasn't a fluke. Or else he could be looking for a new home before the start of the 2024 NFL season.