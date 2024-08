Madden 25's Superstar mode lets you choose between five different positions, all with four archetypes each. Overall, these archetypes influence the type of player you'll be on the field. Furthermore, these archetypes influence your players' ratings and abilities. Therefore, we listed all Madden 25 Superstar position archetypes and abilities.

What Are All the Positions in Madden 25 Superstar?

In Madden 25 Superstar you can play as a:

QB

HB

WR

LB

CB

Additionally each position comes with different archetypes which each reward the player with different starting attributes and potential abilities. For your convenience, we listed each archetype and their key abilities.

All QB Archetypes in Madden 25 Superstar Mode

Field General Gold Abilities Short Deadeye – Perfect accuracy on all short passes Mid Deadeye – Perfect accuracy on all medium passes Deep Deadeye – Perfect accuracy on all deep passes Silver Abilities Arm Talent – Faster pass animations & velocity on bullet passes Bronze Abilities Mobile Deadeye – perfect accuracy when standing outside of the pocket Immovable Object – Break first sack by a DB Juke Elite – Grants steerable juke animations Spin Elite – Grants steerable spin animations Stiff Arm Elite – Easier stiff arms

Scrambler Silver Abilities Arm Talent Spin Elite Juke Elite Bronze Abilities Short Deadeye Mid Deadeye Deep Deadeye Pressure Cooker – Faster pass animations under pressure Mobile Deadeye Immovable Object Stiff Arm Elite

Gunslinger Gold Abilities Arm Talent Deep Deadeye Pressure Cooker Immovable Object Bronze Abilities Short Deadeye Midd Deadeye Mobile Deadeye Spin Elite Juke Elite Stiff Arm Elite

Improviser Gold Abilities Mobile Deadeye Silver Abilities Arm Talent Short Deadeye Mid Deadeye Bronze Abilities Deep Deadeye Pressure Cooker Immovable Object Spin Elite Juke Elite Stiff Arm Elite



Madden 25 All HB Archetypes in Superstar Mode

Elusive Back Gold Abilities Spin Elite Juke Elite Bronze Abilties Twenty Twenty – Can gain yards after tackle Secure Carrier – Decreases fumbles near goal line Stiff Arm Elite Truck Elite – Easier trucks Shake it Off – Break strip tackles RB Route Elite – More HB Hot Routes Sticky Fingers – High chance to catch tipped passes Iron Grip – Better CIT

Power Back Gold Abilities Stiff Arm Elite Shake it Off Truck Elite Silver Abilities Secure Carrier Bronze Abilities Twenty Twenty Juke Elite Spin Elite RB Route Elite Sticky Fingers Iron Grip

Receiving Back Silver Abilities Juke Elite Secure Carrier Sticky Fingers Iron Grip Bronze Abilities Twenty Twenty Spin Elite Stiff Arm Elite Truck Elite Shake It Off RB Route Elite

One Cut Gold Abilities Secure Carrier Bronze Abilities Twenty Twenty Spin Elite Stiff Arm Elite Truck Elite Shake It Off RB Route Elite Sticky Fingers Iron Grip



All WR Archetypes in Madden 25 Superstar Mode

Jump Specialist Gold Abilities Iron Grip Showboat – Improved RAC Catch Bronze Abilities Sticky Fingers Short Route Elite – More WR Hot Routes Mid Route Elite – More WR Hot Routes Deep Route Elite – More WR Hot Routes Release Technician – Increased chance to win vs the press Juke Elite Spin Elite Stiff Arm Elite

Speedster Silver Abilities Release Technician Juke Elite Spin Elite Bronze Abilities Sticky Fingers Iron Grip Showboat Short Route Elite Mid Route Elite Deep Route Elite Stiff Arm Elite

Power Receiver Gold Abilities Iron Grip Release Technician Silver Abilities Stiff Arm Elite Bronze Abilities Sticky Fingers Showboat Short Route Elite Mid Route Elite Deep Route Elite Juke Elite Spin Elite

Tactician Gold Abilities Short Route Elite Mid Route Elite Bronze Abilities Deep Route Elite Sticky Fingers Iron Grip Showboat Release Technician Juke Elite Spin Elite Stiff Arm Elite



All LB Archetypes in Madden Superstar Mode

Run Stopper Gold Abilities Tackle Elite – Does not allow broken tackles and causes more fumbles Destroyer – HitSticks are unbreakable/fatiguing/wipe zone progress Run Ender – Quicker run sheds Bronze Abilities Honorary Tight End – Better catching Zone KO Elite – Force more catch knockouts Man KO Elite – Force more catch tackle knockouts Overpowering – Improves club rush moves Finesser – Extra Pass rush point Hot Pursuit – Never get faked out Film Student – Shows offensive hat count

Field General Gold Abilities Tackle Elite Film Stuednt Silver Abilities Destroyer Bronze Abilities Honorary Tight End Zone KO Elite Man KO Elite Overpowering Finesser Run Ender Hot Pursuit

Coverage LB Gold Abilities Zone KO Elite Man KO Elite Silver Abilities Honorary Tight End Bronze Abilities Tackle Elite Destroyer Overpowering Finesser Run Ender Hot Pursuit Film Student

Blitzing LB Gold Abilities Overpowering Finesser Run Ender Bronze Abilities Honorary Tight End Zone KO Elite Man KO Elite Tackle Elite Destroyer Hot Pursuit Film Student



Madden 25 All CB Archetypes in Superstar Mode

Power Corner Gold Abilities Press Elite – Improved Press coverage Silver Abilities Destroyer Run Ender Tackle Elite Bronze Abilities Honorary Receiver – Improved catching Zone KO Elite Man KO Finesser Hot Pursuit Film Student

Ball Hawk Gold Abilities Honorary Receiver Zone KO Elite Bronze Abilities Man KO Elite Tackle Elite Destroyer Finesser Run Ender Press Elite Hot Pursuit Film Student

Shutdown Gold Abilities Man KO Elite Press Elite Bronze Abilities Honorary Receiver Zone KO Elite Tackle Elite Destroyer Finesser Run Ender Hot Pursuit Film Student

Field General Gold Abilities Tackle Elite Film Student Bonze Abilities Honorary Receiver Zone KO Elite Man KO Elite Destroyer Finesser Run Ender Hot Pursuit Press Elite



Overall, that includes all Madden 25 Superstar Positions and Archetypes. Make sure to take your time in selecting the archetype that works best for you. Keep in mind that you can't make more than one player per position. So if you don't like your Power Back HB, you'll have to delete them before you make another. Therefore, take great care in what decision you make.

In other news, check out our other Madden 25 guides on Passing, catching, and passing the combine interview in Superstar.

