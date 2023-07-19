Quinnen Williams said there was never a doubt in his mind that he and the New York Jets would agree on a contract extension this summer. The stud defensive lineman avoided a training camp holdout by signing a massive four-year, $96 million ($66 million guaranteed) contract last week.

Speaking on the first day of camp Wednesday, Williams said, “It felt good to be back with my brothers. It felt good to be back with the team.”

Despite saying he had no doubt a deal would get done, Williams did display displeasure earlier this offseason about the prolonged negotiations. The 25-year-old took to social media several times when Jets coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas confidently told reporters a deal would get done before training camp.

Williams had a breakout season in 2022, leading the Jets with an NFL career-high 12 sacks and 52 QB pressures. Pro Football Focus gave him an outstanding 90.1 overall grade and he was named a first team All-Pro and selected to his first Pro Bowl.

But the 2019 first-round pick said the best is yet to come.

“I haven’t scratched the surface on what I can become,” he said.

The Jets averted two other potential holdouts at training camp when they agreed to terms with first-round pick Will McDonald IV and second-round selection Joe Tippmann on Wednesday.

The Jets' first practice is scheduled for Thursday and Quinnen Williams said he’ll be ready despite skipping OTAs following the birth of his first child and amid contract talks.