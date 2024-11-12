The Winnipeg Jets are shoring up their defense. The Jets are reclaiming goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen off waivers, per The Athletic. Kahkonen most recently spent time with the Colorado Avalanche.

Kahkonen is a veteran who didn't find sure footing in Colorado this season. He also spent some time in net with the Colorado Eagles, his first minor league action in four years. He'll now join a Jets team that's already a bit thin on defense since the team had to recently put defenseman Logan Stanley on injured reserve.

The Jets assigned the goaltender Kahkonen to their AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose. Winnipeg already had plans with Kahkonen, as the team signed him in July. The Jets then placed the goaltender on waivers near the start of the season.

Kahkonen is from Finland. He was part of a club that won gold at the World Junior Championships in 2016.

Kaapo Kahkonen will try to help the surging Jets

Winnipeg holds a 14-1 record and is first in the NHL's Western Conference. The Jets have posted 28 points this season and they have scored the most goals in the West. The Jets have forced 67 goals on the season.

The Jets defense has also been impressive. Winnipeg has allowed only 31 goals on the year, and that is the fewest of any team in the Western Conference. The Jets are just showing complete balance right now in the early weeks of the NHL season.

Kahkonen will get a chance to show he can be a solid goaltender once again. The veteran posted a .923 save percentage last season, while working in net for the New Jersey Devils. This year, Kahkonen only played in one NHL game, while a member of the Avalanche. He allowed four goals in a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Kahkonen played for the Minnesota Wild, as well as the San Jose Sharks before joining the Devils in 2023.

The Jets next play the New York Rangers Tuesday evening at 7:00 Eastern.