Before the Jets take on the Dolphins on Black Friday, the team released a statement regarding to a bomb threat to a mall nearby.

The New York Jets have released a statement regarding to the bomb threat that was made at the American Dream mall located in New Jersey on Black Friday. In terms of how far MetLife Stadium and the mall is, it's close to each other as both are located at the New Jersey Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford.

In the statement that was posted to their X (formerly known as Twitter account), they said that the police department in the nearby area has “resolved the issue.” The news confirms that what happened this morning at the American Dream mall won't in anyway impact this afternoon's Black Friday game as the Jets host the Miami Dolphins.

“The New Jersey State Police confirmed that the situation at American Dream has been resolved,” the Jets said on social media. “The stadium is not affected and our parking lots will open at 10am.”

The Jets game won't be impacted as the mall reopens

The American Dream Mall, which is the second largest mall in the country had to be evacuated Friday morning because of the aforementioned bomb threat according to CNBC. Consequently, New Jersey governor Phil Murphy took to X to address the situation and later say that the mall has reopened.

“Update: The matter is still under investigation, but law enforcement has determined there is no imminent threat at American Dream at this time,” Murphy said. “The @NJSP [the police department's account] has reopened the mall. We will remain vigilant to ensure everyone stays safe this holiday season.”

Fortunately, there was no bomb found at the scene as the mall opened back up after two hours for shoppers to enjoy their Black Friday according to CBS News. A mall spokesperson said to the news organization that it was labeled as a “non-credible threat.”

“American Dream was evacuated this morning following what was later deemed a non-credible threat,” the mall representative said to CBS News. “This was done out of an abundance of caution, as the safety of our employees and guests is and will always be our priority. The center has already re-opened. We look forward to a joyous and safe holiday season.”

The Jets look to get back in the win column after the loss to the Buffalo Bills last weekend as they get another AFC East rival in the high-powered Dolphins. Furthermore, it'll be broadcasted on Amazon Prime and the game will start at 3:00 p.m. (EST).