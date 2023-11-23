Whether or not the Jets make the playoffs holds no bearing on Aaron Rodgers making his injury return this season.

Ever since Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury in his New York Jets debut, fans have been clamoring about a potential return. While Rodgers hasn't given a straight answer, his intentions with the Jets remains clear.

Even if New York doesn't make the playoffs, Rodgers wants to return this season, via Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. The quarterback is trying to speed up his rehab and prove he can make a grand return from his Achilles injury.

Heading into Week 12, the Jets are 4-6 on the season. While their defense is ready to contend, the quarterback position has become a major problem. New York has opted to go with Tim Boyle as their starter and demote Zach Wilson to third-string.

Boyle has three starts at the NFL level under his belt. Although all three were losses. New York is trying something new at QB after Wilson's debacle. While not viewed as the long-term answer,, the Jets are at least hoping he can keep them afloat.

Whether their Boyle experiment works or not, Aaron Rodgers seems intent on returning. Suffering an Achilles tear, making a return this quick would be a medical marvel. But Rodgers seems determined and ready to prove he can come back.

Rodgers was expected to be the Jets' savior at quarterback. While that didn't come to fruition, a return would at least give fans a glimmer of hope for the future. The Jets may look to keep Rodgers off the field as they look towards him getting fully healthy for next year. But Rodgers is ready to get back on the field as soon as he physically can.