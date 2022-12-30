By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

Despite a brutal, winless December, the New York Jets remain in the thick of the AFC playoff race heading into their Week 17 clash against the Seattle Seahawks. But Jets coach Robert Saleh swears he’s not focused on trying to secure their first playoff berth in 12 seasons.

“It’s not about the playoffs,” Saleh said Friday. “It’s about getting up off the mat. We had a rough December. Luckily, we get a new month. We take a deep breath, get off the mat and get ready to fight.”

"Unless we care of ours, it doesn't matter." Robert Saleh talks about "scoreboard watching" and whether or not he wants to know the result of Dolphins-Patriots on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/gGjR4Dt6Yo — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 30, 2022

The Jets have lost four straight games, each in December. They lost by five points to the Minnesota Vikings, eight to the Buffalo Bills and three to the Detroit Lions before last week’s ugly 19-3 defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Among December’s lowlights was a 51-yard game-winning TD pass by the Lions on a fourth-and-one with under two minutes to play, quarterback Mike White sustaining fractured ribs against the Bills, team MVP Quinnen Williams missing a game with a calf injury and Zach Wilson being benched against the Jaguars in favor of practice-squad call up Chris Streveler.

“We’ve made really, really nice strides this year,” Saleh contended. “We definitely feel like we’re going in the right direction.”

On a mission. pic.twitter.com/0MSH4zBp1z — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 30, 2022

The Jets started the season 5-2 but have since lost six of eight games. Wilson has been benched twice in favor of White, who will return and start Sunday in a must-win game against the Seahawks.

At 7-8, the Jets need to win their final two games (also next week against the Miami Dolphins), while the New England Patriots must lose one more for New York to earn a spot in the playoffs. Saleh was asked if he wants to know the outcome of Sunday’s Dolphins-Patriots game (1 p.m. ET start) before the Jets visit the Seahawks (4 p.m. ET).

“Unless we take care of ours, it doesn’t matter,” Saleh replied.

January is a new month with new opportunities. It’s time for the Jets to get off the mat and make a stand.