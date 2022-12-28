By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

Mike White is once again replacing the benched Zach Wilson as starting quarterback for the New York Jets. It is not something that the journeyman QB takes lightly.

“Anytime you’re named the starter, you wear that badge with honor,” White said Wednesday after practice.

Mike White was asked about being the starter for the final 2 games of the season and possibly beyond: "Anytime you're named the starter, you wear that badge with honor… every quarterback's a leader. I take that with a lot of pride and seriousness and professionalism." pic.twitter.com/PK5PcVhuS1 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 28, 2022

White will return to the lineup Sunday when the Jets visit the Seattle Seahawks. The 27-year-old missed the past two games with fractured ribs after replacing Wilson ahead of their Week 12 games against the Chicago Bears and starting three straight.

Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Monday that White would start the final two regular-season games after being cleared for contact by doctors. White contended Wednesday that he’s not thinking this is his shot to lock down the starting role beyond this season.

“You can’t do that to yourself ‘cause you won’t play well, your mind will race,” Mike White explained. “I feel like I’ve said that 15 times but I truly believe it … I think that’s the only way to play this game, especially in this league it’s just a week-to-week basis, things change so fast. So, you just have to be in the moment.”

Jets QB Mike White working on his footwork today at practice in Florham Park: pic.twitter.com/6KnD4dU59z — Dan Leberfeld (@jetswhispers) December 28, 2022

There’s plenty on Mike White’s plate without looking ahead to next season. The Jets (7-8) have lost four straight games and six of eight. However, if they win out the final two weeks and the Miami Dolphins defeat the New England Patriots this week, the Jets will make the playoffs for the first time in 12 seasons.

Then there’s the matter of his injured ribs. White has practiced the past two weeks but was inactive for games since doctors did not clear him for contact. How he holds up against the Seahawks is to be seen.

White joked that the training staff will make sure he’s well protected Sunday.

Mike White suspects he will wear extra protection for his ribs, but he's not sure what yet: "I'm sure the trainers and doctors and equipment staff are playing arts and crafts and putting something together for me." Says he has felt good enough to play for last 2 wks. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 28, 2022

If White, cracked ribs and all, leads the Jets to the playoffs, the legend of Mike Effing White will continue to grow. And so, too, will his chance to move past Wilson and stake a claim to the starter’s role moving forward.