By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

The 2022 NFL season has reached the deep waters, and all the Week 16 action has had significant effects on the postseason landscape. For the AFC, there’s still one big game happening this week — the one between the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts. Aside from that, however, we have a clearer picture of which teams will make the playoffs and which ones are still in the running. As expected, the AFC playoff picture currently looks quite crowded. Four teams have officially booked playoff berths, with three more playoff spots up for grabs. Eight AFC teams are still alive playing for those postseason tickets. Here we’ll discuss what the AFC playoff picture looks like after the exciting and crucial games from Week 16.

As of this writing, the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, and Baltimore Ravens have all officially qualified for the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Four teams — the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, and Houston Texans — have also been officially eliminated from contention.

With Week 16 nearly behind us now it feels like a good time to see which AFC teams enter the final week of the calendar year with playoff dreams and which ones are living through nightmares. Let’s take a look at the current AFC Playoff Picture and see whether any changes should be expected over the next couple of weeks.

1. Buffalo Bills (12-3, 1st in AFC East)

The Buffalo Bills are playing like the Super Bowl contenders we all projected they would be. They are now on a six-game winning streak and sit at the peak of the AFC Playoff Picture. Their latest victims were Chicago Bears, who just had no answer for Josh Allen and the Bills’ high-powered offense. They also have the tie-breaker against the Chiefs, whom they beat back in Week 6.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-3, 1st in AFC West)

The Kansas City Chiefs have won three in a row after dropping a close one to Joe Cool and the Bengals in Week 13. Patrick Mahomes & Co. still lead their division and are tied for the best record in the entire AFC. Still, they’ll need to win their last two games against the Broncos and Raiders along with a Bills loss to snare home-field advantage in the conference.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4, 1st in AFC North)

The Cincinnati Bengals look extremely dangerous right now in our AFC Playoff Picture. In fact, this is one of the hottest teams in the league. Joe Burrow has led Cincy to seven straight wins, including big ones over the Titans and Chiefs. It sure doesn’t seem like these Bengals are ready to fold anytime soon, too. Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase — they’re all looking good.

4. Baltimore Ravens (10-5, 2nd in AFC North)

The Baltimore Ravens have a strong record, but not having Lamar Jackson hurts their chances of going deep in the playoffs. Sure, Tyler Huntley has been solid with three wins under his belt this season, but he’s not the kind of QB who’ll carry the Ravens to a Super Bowl run. They need Lamar back soon.

5. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6, 2nd in AFC West)

The Los Angeles Chargers have won three of their last four games and have strengthened their standing in our AFC Playoff Picture. Each of those games has been down the wire, though, which speaks a lot about the depth and consistency of this squad. They’re a fun bunch to watch, but if we’re being honest, the Chargers won’t last long in the postseason if they manage to make it.

6. Miami Dolphins (8-7, 2nd in AFC East)

We all had such high hopes for the Miami Dolphins back in Week 12. However, Tua Tagovailoa & Co. have yet to win since then. They have lost four in a row to the 49ers, Chargers, Bills, and Packers. With the exception of Green Bay, all those teams are elite, though, so we cannot completely discount the Dolphins. Still, their Week 16 loss to Aaron Rodgers was a very bitter pill to swallow.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8, 1st in AFC South)

Some are saying that hardly any team wants to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wildcard round of the playoffs. After seeing them win three straight over the Titans, Cowboys, and Jets, we’re inclined to agree. Trevor Lawrence is playing high-quality football along with solid contributions from Travis Etienne Jr., Christian Kirk, and Dawuane Smoot, among others. They’re rising in our AFC Playoff Picture.

8. New England Patriots (7-8, 3rd in AFC East)

We do not really know what to make of the New England Patriots other than the fact that they’re skidding their way out of the playoff picture. Recall that this team had a winning record just four weeks ago. However, Bill Belichick’s crew has dropped three of their last four. Those included losses to the Bills, Raiders, and Bengals. Ouch.

9. New York Jets (7-8, 4th in AFC East)

It is quite frustrating to be a New York Jets fan. Four weeks after posting a 7-4 win-loss record, the Jets have all but crashed and burned. They have lost their last four games, with the latest 19-3 drubbing to the Jaguars feeling like a punch to the gut. If we’re being honest, we would not be shocked if we have seen the last start of Zach Wilson for this franchise as well.

10. Tennessee Titans (7-8, 1st in AFC South)

Ryan Tannehill’s ankle issues have really hampered the Tennessee Titans, who were among the AFC’s top-four teams just a few weeks ago. Derrick Henry has tried to do all he can, but he just cannot carry this team all on his lonesome. They won’t hold on to the AFC South’s top spot for long.