New York Jets' head coach, Robert Saleh, shuts down any notion of a possible return for Aaron Rodgers in Week 15.

The New York Jets came out of nowhere and smashed the Houston Texans for an impressive 30-6 win. Zach Wilson let it rip throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns. The win keeps New York in the playoff race, which means the hope of an Aaron Rodgers' return is still alive.

However, head coach Robert Saleh doesn't see that happening. In fact, he dismissed the idea of Rodgers coming back from injury during the postgame presser, according to SNY Jets.

“He's in rehab. So, I don't really have an answer for you on that one. But like I said before, I wouldn't hold my breath.”

Robert Saleh was asked if there's a chance Aaron Rodgers could be back next week: “I wouldn't hold my breath.” pic.twitter.com/3tGeBEKdHl — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 10, 2023

The Jets have quite the uphill battle if they hope to make the postseason. They're 5-8 on the season after taking down the Texans and are four games behind the first-placed Miami Dolphins. New York pretty much needs a miracle to make the playoffs.

For that reason, maybe it's time to shut the door on Aaron Rodgers returning this season. The guy suffered one of the worst injuries in sports. At 40 years old, Rodgers needs all the time he needs to make a full recovery.

Seeing the Jets rolling on all cylinders on Sunday was a nice change of pace. This had to be the best game of Zach Wilson's career. It may have been a preview of what to expect whenever Aaron Rodgers does return. Until then, New York will probably name Wilson the starter in Week 15. Depending how that goes, we could see him play out the remainder of the season.