The second-year running back as been the lone bright spot in a struggling offense.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall, who has been dealing with an ankle injury this week, is expected to play against the Houston Texans today. On Sunday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news in a social media post.

Hall has been the star of a Jets offense that ranks as one of the worst in the NFL this season. He is the Jets' leading rusher this season, with 585 yards on 137 carries and two touchdowns. Hall is also a threat in the team's passing game, catching 44 of 57 targets for 349 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

It's been an excellent rebound season for the second-year running back whose rookie year was cut short with an ACL tear. But it hasn't been without controversy.

Jets' head coach Robert Saleh criticized Hall late last month for not “getting dirty.”

“Right now, when you press, you're trying to create explosive (plays) all over the place, and for the most part in the NFL, the O-line is going to block it for two or three (yards) and he's gotta go find four or five,” Saleh told CBS Sports in November. “And that means lowering your shoulder, getting dirty, getting grimy, finishing runs — and not trying to find ways to bounce and make people miss at the line of scrimmage all the time because these guys are hunting.”

Hall may have taken his coach's advice too literally. The running back was fined over $40K for lowering his head against Falcons' cornerback A.J. Terrell, who was removed from the game with a concussion following the play.