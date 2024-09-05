The New York Jets are entering one of their most anticipated seasons in recent memory. League media has been pumping up the Jets since last offseason and now is the time where New York can finally start delivering on that hype. One Jets rookie is pleading with fans to stop distracting him with the same fantasy football bit.

Jets rookie running back Braelon Allen recently complained on social media that fantasy football managers keep sending him the same message.

The joke stems from the movie Remember the Titans, where Denzel Washington's character Coach Boone gives a passionate speech to his players.

Here is the quote in its entirety: “We will be perfect in every aspect of the game. You drop a pass, you run a mile. You miss a blocking assignment, you run a mile. You fumble the football, and i will break my foot off in your John Brown hind parts and then you will run a mile. Perfection. Let’s go to work.”

Fantasy football managers find it funny to send this quote to players who they draft in fantasy football, generally via a direct message on social media.

Allen complained shared an example of one of these messages, with “go win me that fantasy football title” added to it by the fan. Allen captioned his post “Bout the 26th one of these same messages. Make it stop”

Braelon Allen is an interesting player for fantasy football managers to target with these messages. Allen is a backup on the Jets behind the excellent Breece Hall, so he likely won't be impacting anyone's fantasy team anytime soon.

Regardless, it seems that fans like making the same joke over and over again.

Troy Aikman dishes on how much Jets QB Aaron Rodgers still has left in the tank

Many NFL fans are anxious to see QB Aaron Rodgers finally suit up for (hopefully) a fully game with the New York Jets. Rodgers has been a hugely successful QB during his career, but there is some mystery around how good he still is. The 40-year-old QB is coming off a torn Achilles, so it is valid to question how much juice he still has left.

If you ask Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, Rodgers has a few years left at least.

“Oh I think he could play at a level that could win games still for another few years,” Troy Aikman said on This Is Football. “I don't know if we're going to see that out of him; I know from my conversations with Aaron over the years, quite honestly I didn't expect to see Aaron playing at 40 years old. I thought he would've walked away from the game before then.”

Aikman can relate to Rodgers thinking of walking away from the game, but still coming back for more.

“I think he even thought he would have back years ago, but that's kind of true for a lot of us,” Aikman continued. “When we start to try and project we don't see ourselves playing and then it's just hard to walk away from. … He was one of the guys that certainly has mobility, you lose that as you get older. That's the thing that happened with me, but yet because of his intelligence, and he still has great arm strength and all that, he could play.”

Jets fans won't have to wait long to see Rodgers in action. The Jets take on the 49ers on Monday Night Football in just under a week.