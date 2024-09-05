The New York Jets are coming off a bitterly disappointing 2023 campaign. With the Jets Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football approaching, eyes will be on them once again. As they try to bury the demons of last year's opener, let's look at the Jets Week 1 predictions.

The Jets are favorites to win the AFC East, according to FanDuel. They have a stacked skill position group, a great defense, and a Hall of Fame quarterback that should get them back to the playoffs. Although their schedule softens after this matchup, starting with a big win in San Francisco would be great.

The 49ers have two big concerns coming into the game. Left tackle Trent Williams and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk missed preseason while holding out for new contracts. Additionally, rookie wideout Ricky Pearsall will miss the game while he recovers from his near-death experience last week. The Jets are getting the 49ers at the perfect time and should take advantage.

With just a few days to go until the big game, let's take a look at the Jets Week 1 bold predictions.

Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson both score touchdowns

The Jets have high expectations because of their dynamic duo at wide receiver and running back. Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall both had 1,000-yard seasons with very poor quarterback play in 2023. With Aaron Rodgers in a big primetime game, both of his star players will find paydirt

The 49ers have one of the best defenses in the league so the Jets need their stars to show up on Monday Night. Charvarius Ward was a second-team All-Pro last season at cornerback and poses a tough test for Wilson. And with Fred Warner in the middle, running the ball has always been difficult against San Francisco. Regardless, these Jets will find the end zone to help the offense.

Last week's Week 1 Monday Night game is remembered for Rodgers' injury and Xavier Gipson's punt return. Wilson made the play of that game, however, with a ridiculous touchdown catch. Something similar would get this season started on a great note. Hall said he would reach 1,000 rushing yards this year, something that you need to average over 58 yards per game to achieve.

New York's defense forces two turnovers

The Jets' defense is the reason they have had the limited success they have had in the past two years. They kept opponents under 21 points per game last year despite constantly being on the field and not having a good offense to help them. While they were solid in that department, they did not force many turnovers last year.

That will change this year with a two-turnover start against the 49ers. Whether it is a Sauce Gardner pick or a Quinnen Williams forced fumble, the Jets will get the ball out of the 49ers' hands multiple times. San Francisco has a great offense and the key to beating them is getting the ball back to Aaron Rodgers.

Looking back to the 2023 opener against the Bills, Jordan Whitehead picked off Josh Allen three times to help the team win that game. The Jets likely would not have won that game if they didn't keep the ball out of Allen's hands. Even with Rodgers hopefully on the field the entire time, they should follow the same game plan again.

The Jets beat the 49ers in Week 1

The final bold prediction for the Jets in Week 1 is that they will beat the 49ers. The Jets are 4.5-point underdogs and are +180 on the money line. Because the 49ers are such a fantastic team, they are expected to win this game. But with Rodgers back and a revamped offensive line, they have a great chance of winning the game.

The schedule softens up dramatically after this matchup for the Jets. Their next games are against the Titans and Patriots and they are expected to be favored heavily. If they were able to start with a win against the 49ers, the Jets would have a great chance to start 3-0 for the first time since 2009.

There are certainly some demons from last year's Monday Night opener against the Buffalo Bills. While they did win the game, the season was lost when Rodgers went down on the fourth play. They are hoping for a better result this year while still winning the game to start 1-0.