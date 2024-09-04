The New York Jets are viewed as a team that is in a very small win-now window due to the age of Aaron Rodgers as he comes off of a torn Achilles, but Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman said he could see Rodgers playing for a few more years ahead of the start of the 2024 NFL season.

“Oh I think he could play at a level that could win games still for another few years,” Troy Aikman said on This Is Football. “I don't know if we're going to see that out of him. I know from my conversations with Aaron over the years, quite honestly I didn't expect to see Aaron playing at 40 years old. I thought he would've walked away from the game before then. I think he even thought he would have back years ago, but that's kind of true for a lot of us. when we start to try and project we don't see ourselves playing and then it's just hard to walk away from. … He was one of the guys that certainly has mobility, you lose that as you get older. That's the thing that happened with me, but yet because of his intelligence, and he still has great arm strength and all that, he could play.”

It will be interesting to see the level that Aaron Rodgers plays at this year, because the Jets certainly have the supporting cast for him to put up a big year with weapons like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall at his disposal. The defense should be very supportive this year as well. Of course, health will be the biggest factor for Rodgers and the Jets as a whole. As currently constructed, the Jets could threaten to make a deep run.

Jets, Aaron Rodgers look for statement win vs 49ers in Week 1

The Jets opened up on Monday Night Football in 2023 against the Buffalo Bills, and the excitement was obviously killed early on when Rodgers tore his Achilles, even though New York went on to win the game.

This year it will be take two for Rodgers and the Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 1, but this will be a tough test on the road against the San Francisco 49ers, who just got Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams back in practice and on track to play.

A win in that game would be a statement from the Jets, firmly making them contenders for the Super Bowl. It would be a statement for Rodgers that he still has it as well after basically not playing for a full season.