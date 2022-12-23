By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Former New York Jets and Washington Commanders quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick did not hold back against Jets starter Zach Wilson after he was benched against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football, said NY Daily News Sports columnist Pat Leonard in a Friday tweet.

“He’s giving them nothing to be inspired about,” Fitzpatrick said on Amazon’s postgame show. “That was my biggest issue watching the game today. We’ve seen the splash plays. We’ve seen a little bit of growth. He’s starting to say the right things even though he might not believe them.

“But guys in the middle can see authenticity. Guys in the huddle can see if you give a damn about playing football and if it’s the most important thing in your life at that moment. He doesn’t. You can see it in his play.”

Wilson ended the Thursday Night Football game with nine completions and one interception on 18 pass attempts, finishing with a quarterback rating of 5.2 before being benched for third-year signal caller Chris Streveler. Wilson said he didn’t blame the booing crowd as he was sent to the bench in a postgame press conference, adding the team “had nothing” when their passionate fanbase wanted them to score a touchdown.

Zach Wilson’s performance against the Jaguars was enough for former Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis to say he “lost the trust of the Jets fanbase” in a Thursday tweet.

To Ryan Fitzpatrick, it was something far worse.

“I just think, unfortunately, his career here is done because he has lost the locker room,” Fitzpatrick said. “He lost the guys.

“They have no confidence in him. He doesn’t inspire confidence in him. They don’t believe in the kid. And he really hasn’t done anything for them to believe in him just by the way he plays, his passion for the game. That’s what really bugs me and what bugged me today. I’m not saying he’s not going to have a career, it will just have to be somewhere else.”