By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Darrelle Revis has a message for Zach Wilson. The New York Jets quarterback got himself a prime chance to remind the franchise why he was selected with the second overall pick back in the 2021 draft in a Thursday Night Football clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But Wilson squandered the opportunity, getting benched in the third quarter with the boobirds raining down on him for much of the night at MetLife Stadium.

And Revis, who earned All-Pro honors with the Jets from 2007 to 2012, took notice of the Jets fans’ behavior towards Wilson. The ex-Jets great had a warning for the young quarterback, even invoking Brett Favre to get his point across.

“Zach Wilson has lost the trust of the Jet fanbase.”

Clearly, Darrelle Revis feels that Wilson is on shaky ground with Jets fans at the moment.

So much so, that he compared the situation to Favre’s 2008 season in New York, where the then-39-year-old quarterback fired 22 interceptions while moving himself in and out of the Jets fans’ circle of trust.

Worst of all for Zach Wilson? There’s no telling when- or if- Jets fans will let him back into that circle ever again.

Darrelle Revis said that such a process is not impossible but made it clear that Wilson is facing a tough task.

Wilson seemed to have gotten himself back on the right track after a solid performance against the Detroit Lions, but this Thursday Night Football stinker made every fan question the franchise’s decision-making on that fateful night in Cleveland in April of 2021.

Now, Wilson is nearly at the point of no return with Jets fans. What about with the organization’s decision-makers?