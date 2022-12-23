By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

Zach Wilson was booed and then benched during the New York Jets dismal 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. And the Jets quarterback said he understood why each happened.

“I don’t blame them,” Wilson said about the loud boos directed his way throughout the rain-soaked loss at MetLife Stadium. “They’re a very passionate fan base and they’re here to watch us score touchdowns and we’re not scoring touchdowns. We’re not getting first downs. We’re not moving the ball. We obviously can’t throw the ball.”

Wilson led the Jets to only three first downs in the first half. He was 9 of 18 for 92 yards passing with one interception before being benched in favor of fourth-string quarterback Chris Streveler late in the third quarter.

"I just felt like I didn't have any rhythm out there. I was just trying to find some confidence out there on the field and I was trying to find something to get us going, a little spark, but I didn't get anything there man" – Zach Wilson on what was giving him trouble tonight pic.twitter.com/bqZHNYNOms — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 23, 2022

Jets coach Robert Saleh said he brought in the mobile and physical Streveler to spark the dormant running game. On their first drive with Streveler, the Jets had more total yards than in nearly three quarters with Wilson. But they didn’t score.

“We had nothing there,” Zach Wilson admitted. “So, you can’t blame [Saleh] there in that situation. You put Chris out there, and he’s obviously great with his legs and arm and he was able to give us a little bit of a spark there.”

Chris Streveler finished out the game and rushed nine times for 54 yards. He also completed 10 of 15 passes for 90 yards, including a 30-yarder to C.J. Uzomah that might have gone for a touchdown if it had not been underthrown.

Zach Wilson got booed… Loudly pic.twitter.com/LtKGL3qvzF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 23, 2022

As for Wilson, it was another low point in a season that has spun out of control for himself and the Jets. He was benched for three games after a brutal Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. After Mike White fractured his ribs, Wilson returned as the starter in a loss to the Detroit Lions last week.

“I’m just trying to find some confidence on the field,” Wilson said. “I’m just trying to feel rhythm and flow and confidence and to have the ability to feel that things are there. I haven’t been able to find that for myself.”

Veteran cornerback D.J. Reed walked off the field with is arm around Zach Wilson’s shoulder when the game ended. And teammate Tyler Conklin said, “we all have his back.”

But a season once full of hope is being flushed for the 23-year-old and his team. The Jets (7-8) have lost four in a row, five of six and six of eight to fall to 10th place in the AFC.