Sauce Gardner appears to throw Elijah Moore under the bus amid dissension with team

The New York Jets have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season thus far. They are 4-2 and in second place in the AFC East. But that hasn’t stopped Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore from expressing his displeasure with his involvement. But apparently that displeasure has not sat well with all of his teammates.

Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner posted to social media, appearing to take a shot at Moore.

“Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility consider others as more important than yourselves.”

Prior to the Jets Week 6 upset of the Green Bay Packers, Moore officially requested a trade from the team. He has seen his role in the offense decrease nearly each week. That has happened as Jets rookie wideout Garrett Wilson has performed very well and looked like the best receiver on the team.

Nevertheless, it has been a surprising development. During Moore’s rookie season last year, he was wildly productive. He and quarterback Zack Wilson seemed to have a strong connection, as Moore caught 43 of 77 targets for 538 yards and five touchdowns. He did that in just 11 games as he missed a third of the season due to injury.

It was not shocking when Moore did not factor into the offense early this season. The Jets QB was also out of the lineup, and veteran Joe Flacco forged a bond with Garrett Wilson. But when Zack Wilson returned, it was believed that Elijah Moore would become a bigger part of the offense.

That has not happened. Through six games, Moore has just 16 catches for 203 scoreless yards.