New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner delivered two statements that garnered attention Sunday. One became his locker room comments after the 40-14 debacle against the Buffalo Bills. But another involves Tee Higgins.

Gardner simply said “pay that man” on Instagram when reacting to the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver's breakout Saturday. However, one more comment got screenshot by Sharp Football Analysis writer Raymond Summerlin.

Gardner doubled down after that caption comment went viral. He took to his personal Instagram stories to suggest Higgins isn't needed on the Jets. All because the franchise already has Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams as the 1,000-yard options.

Gardner just shot down any hope of a potential trio featuring Wilson, Adams and Higgins. Higgins in a Jets uniform would reenergize a fan base in need of a boost. Gardner and the Jets are on pace for their second four-win season since 2021.

Jets would have hard time signing Tee Higgins

Regardless, signing Higgins already looks like a massive dilemma for the Jets' front office.

Higgins is staring at a potential $18.3 million annual salary for '25, per Spotrac. Higgins looks due for a five year deal that'll surpass the $91.5 million mark. The Jets currently hold close to $33 million in salary cap space for the upcoming offseason, per Over The Cap.

The Bengals already avoided losing Higgins during the 2024 offseason. He rose as the league's most intriguing free agent wide receiver in the spring. Then later emerged as a midseason trade idea around Halloween. Cincinnati, however, has maintained him.

Higgins really elevated his game another level Saturday. He hauled in 11 receptions for 131 yards and scored three touchdowns — including the short three-yarder from Joe Burrow to seal the overtime win over the Denver Broncos. Higgins' performance got teammate Ja'Marr Chase to say “pay the man.”

Adams, though, could alter the Jets' offseason plans. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared on Dec. 8 how Adams' current deal “allows him to control his future” for 2025. He can opt back in to the Jets and play out the remainder of his previous Las Vegas Raiders contract that the Jets took over. Rapoport, though, adds Adams' decision likely will hinge on the future of quarterback and close friend Aaron Rodgers.

Wilson, meanwhile, originally was heading toward the final year of his rookie contract for the offseason. But Rapoport revealed Sunday morning that Wilson could entertain a trade if Rodgers returns. The insider shared a previous verbal spat between the teammates could also persuade a change in location.

The Jets are in for a wild offseason. Gardner, however, shot down any thoughts of Higgins wearing the green.