The New York Jets' season imploded long before Sunday's thrashing by the Buffalo Bills. But their 40-14 embarrassment at Orchard Park got the most vocal Jets player Sauce Gardner to sound off.

The cornerback delivered one brutal admission after the 26-point loss. Gardner believed the score isn't indicative of how the game went. The verbose star CB called the contest much closer, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. However, Gardner is thinking about reality.

“If you ask me, that means it's the end of the season. Obviously we're not going to playoffs,” Gardner said.

He then addressed the state of the locker room for the Jets.

“Some people might be checked out. That's just me going off speculation…we can't be playing as a team,” Gardner said. “We're probably just individuals because last year and the year before we had a roster that wasn't as talented as this roster, but we found ways to beat the Bills. What's stopping that now?”

Jets and Sauce Gardner hit new low in Bills loss

New York entered Highmark Stadium already allowing lots of points. The Jets ranked 17th in points allowed per game.

But Sunday witnessed a new low for Gardner and company. The Jets surrendered their most points to an opponent this season. It also marked the first time since Nov. 14, 2021 that the team allowed 40 or more in a game. And the last team to hit the 40-point threshold? The Bills themselves in that 45-17 rout at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets got held scoreless through their first three quarters of play. Garrett Wilson broke the shutout possibility by scoring on a nine-yard Tyrod Taylor pass with 6:59 left. Taylor threw one more touchdown with 1:55 to go — a 20-yarder to Tyler Conklin.

Gardner finished with three solo tackles and a pass breakup. But he and the Jets now drop to 4-12 overall. New York is one loss away from producing its second 4-13 mark since 2021.