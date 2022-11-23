Published November 23, 2022

Sauce Gardner landed on the New York Jets injury report Wednesday. And the bigger news is that hardly anyone noticed.

That’s shocking because Gardner has been among the best Jets players and one of the top rookies in the NFL this season.

But it’s understandable, as well, since that news came on the same day the Jets announced Zach Wilson is being benched in favor of Mike White at quarterback this week against the Chicago Bears.

Jets coach Robert Saleh opened his press conference with the injury report, which included Gardner, who has a calf injury. After that he spent the next 15 minutes answering questions about the quarterback decision. Finally, he was asked about his level of concern regarding Gardner.

“Sauce Gardner, it’s just, we’re not worried about the game,” Saleh explained.

Gardner will be limited at practice but appears to be a go Sunday.

The No. 4 pick in the NFL draft this year has lived up to and likely surpassed expectations. He leads the NFL with 14 passes defended, has made two interceptions, and played a huge role in helping the Jets’ defense ascend to the top of the league. He and D.J. Reed have emerged as a shutdown corner pair, perhaps the best tandem in the NFL.

Sauce Gardner has played so well that legendary Jets corner Darrelle Revis passed the torch to the rookie last week as the next great player for the franchise.

The Jets (6-4) host the Bears (3-8), coming off a heartbreaking 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson struggled so badly last week, completing 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and leading New York to 103 yards total offense, that he will be inactive Sunday.