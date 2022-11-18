Published November 18, 2022

By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

Darrelle Revis passed the torch to Sauce Gardner. From a legendary New York Jets cornerback to the next great New York Jets corner.

“I think the sky’s the limit for him,” Revis said Friday. “I think he can take on that legacy as being a New York Jet great.”

Considering the source, that’s a mouthful. Revis played eight of his 11 NFL seasons with the Jets. So difficult was it to complete passes against him that he earned the nickname “Revis Island,” as in he was alone on his island.

Revis was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and was a four-time All-Pro. He is one of nine first-year players on the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot. He was speaking ahead of being inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor at MetLife Stadium next week.

“I love his game,” Revis said. “It’s a different style of play (than mine), but at the same time, he’s effective in what he can do. Him and D.J. Reed are doing a great job in being the dynamic duo. In this league, you actually need that. You need great cover corners.”

Sauce Gardner is having a standout rookie season. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Gardner leads the league with 13 passes defended and has two interceptions. He has done an excellent job shutting down elite receivers, from tight end Mark Andrews to wideouts Ja’Mar Chase and Tyreek Hill. The flashy 22-year-old also has had several brash celebrations, including donning a cheesehead at Lambeau Field after the Jets win in Week 6.

Along with Reed, Gardner has helped transform the Jets’ defense into one of the best units in the NFL. He’s a major reason why New York is a surprising 6-3 and in contention to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season, when Revis was dominating the NFL.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed by Darrelle Revis. Greatness recognizes greatness.