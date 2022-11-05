‘Sometimes it takes a little longer’: Josh Allen’s take on Zach Wilson will have Jets fans staying patient

New York Jets second-year quarterback Zach Wilson is struggling lately and just had a brutal game against the New England Patriots last Sunday, getting picked off three times in the 22-17 loss. However, Josh Allen did the exact same thing in his rookie year versus the Patriots, yet he’s now one of the best signal-callers in the NFL.

In Allen’s eyes, every quarterback at this level takes different lengths of time to find their best. In fact, he sees Wilson’s poor showing as a learning experience that could perhaps turn things around for the Jets star.

Via NFL.com:

“I think it’s a guy trying to make a play, and I was at that same position,” Allen said. “I threw three picks against the Patriots my second year, and that’s kind of the game where it all clicked for me, after that game. So you can take that for what it is.”

“Sometimes it takes a little longer,” Allen said. “It took me a while to kind of understand the nuances of this game and trying not to do too much. I think that’s what it comes down to, not trying to do too much and allowing you to trust your guys on the field with you.”

For what it’s worth, Allen didn’t start dominating until Year 3. He made a lot of mistakes just like Wilson. The Jets QB is just being aggressive and it’s hurting him at the moment, completing just 54.9% of his passes and throwing five interceptions overall.

New York is still 5-3 and very much in the mix to make the playoffs. But in order for that to happen, Wilson has to turn things around. His next chance to do so will be Sunday against you guessed it, Allen and the Bills, a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

A very good test for the Jets.