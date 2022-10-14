Zach Wilson is the future of the New York Jets for the next few years. The franchise is banking on the second overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft to help them reclaim their past glories. For Wilson to succeed, though, he’ll need to take some pointers from some of the greatest to ever play the game.

As it turns out, though, he’s already done his homework on a certain quarterback in Wisconsin. Ahead of the Jets’ clash against the Green Bay Packers, Zach Wilson admitted that he’s taken a page out of Aaron Rodgers’ playbook at times. We gotta admit: that’s probably one of the best QBs to copy from. (via NFL.com)

Zach Wilson: “We didn’t have an NFL team in Utah. I wouldn’t say I was a Packers fan. I was just an Aaron Rodgers fan. I grew up watching him. I always liked watching their games because of him and kind of where he was at. He was a quarterback I tried to replicate and steal things from.”

You certainly can’t go wrong with having Aaron Rodgers as your guide to being a great quarterback. The Packers star has racked up accolade after accolade due to his talent. Wilson would do well to learn from Rodgers’ ability to find receivers deep into enemy territory. After all, the Jets drafted partly due to his arm talent.

The Jets have started the season on a positive note, especially compared to the last few seasons. The team is hoping they can continue their winning ways against a Packers team reeling from their loss to another New York team. To do that, they’ll need Zach Wilson to do his best A-Rod impression.