Published December 1, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Zach Wilson turned off a lot of his New York Jets teammates when he refused to take accountability for their Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. However, he soon realized his mistake and quickly tried to fix things between him and his squad.

Jets tight end CJ Uzomah detailed what exactly happened after Wilson’s controversial comments and how he resolved it with his teammates. For those not in the know, after Wilson said that he didn’t feel the offense let the defense down in their 10-3 loss to the Patriots, a lot of his teammates–particularly the defensive players–expressed their disappointment in him. It didn’t help that Wilson reportedly acted like he isn’t part of the problem.

According to Uzomah, though, Wilson soon apologized for his actions and remarks. The young QB addressed the team after Robert Saleh announced that they were turning to Mike White as QB1 in Week 12, making the moment even more emotional for Wilson.

The gesture from the 23-year-old earned him back the respect of his teammates, and they are now moving on from the controversy.

After the Jets announced a QB change, C.J. Uzomah says Zach Wilson addressed the team which gained him a ton of respect from the players WATCH: https://t.co/kyNpOOT2Nz

LISTEN: https://t.co/jjuhLEx9SJpic.twitter.com/j3MpxfHoXR — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) November 30, 2022

CJ Uzomah’s revelation corroborates an earlier testament from Jets wide receiver Corey Davis, who said that he’s glad Zach Wilson talked to the whole team and apologized.

“It shows who he is, his character. He’s a leader and we’re going to need him moving forward,” Davis shared.

Wilson has a lot of work to do in order to get back the starting QB job, but there is no doubt he has taken a step on the right path when it comes to fixing his relationship with his Jets teammates.