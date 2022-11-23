Published November 23, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

On Wednesday morning, the New York Jets announced that second-year quarterback Zach Wilson would not get the starting nod in Week 12. Instead, heading into their game against the Chicago Bears, Mike White will step in as QB1.

The decision to relegate Wilson to the bench comes just days after his comments that reportedly left some Jets players upset in the locker room.

Since then, Wilson has reportedly spoken with the team.

On Wednesday, veteran wide receiver Corey Davis spoke with reporters. During the conversation, Davis spoke about Wilson.

Via The Athletics Zack Rosenblatt:

Corey Davis said he’s “glad” that Zach Wilson addressed the team after what happened Sunday. “It shows who he is, his character. He’s a leader and we’re going to need him moving forward.”

Davis spoke highly of the young quarterback, calling him a leader for this young Jets team. But even so, Wilson will not be leading this team onto the field on Sunday.

Wilson has posted a starting record of 5-2 this season. But much of the Jets success has come on the defensive side of the ball.

Through the air this season, Wilson has struggled heavily. He has thrown for 1,279 passing yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions over his seven appearances. This includes a Week 11 performance that saw Wilson throw for just 77 total yards.

The Jets invested heavily in Zach Wilson when they took him with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. This benching may serve as a wake-up call to the young quarterback.