Zach Wilson injury spurs discussion about a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was forced out of the team’s preseason game with an injury.

In the first quarter of the game, Zach Wilson took off for a run. He eventually went down with a non-contact injury.

The Jets are currently saying that Wilson has a knee injury. He was replaced by quarterback Mike White.

The extent of Zach Wilson’s injury is still unknown. But if he is to miss time, the Jets could look to add depth.

One intriguing option could be San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Jets have a coaching staff full of people who have a history with Garoppolo.

Current Jets head coach Robert Saleh was the offensive coordinator of the 49ers from 2017-2020. Mike LaFleur, who is the current offensive coordinator of the Jets, was Garoppolo’s quarterback coach during this time as well.

The Jets currently have four rostered quarterbacks. Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White, and Chris Streveler. Adding Garoppolo could give this team the best chance to win.

Jimmy Garoppolo has appeared in 63 games throughout his career and has started 40. He currently has a career record of 33-14. The former Eastern Illinois quarterback has thrown for 11,852 yards, 71 touchdowns, and 38 interceptions.

Last season, Garoppolo had a starting record of 9-6. He threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

If the Zach Wilson injury does prove to be something that impacts this Jets team, they could need to add a pass thrower. Given how open the 49ers have been about wanting to move Garoppolo, New York could get him for a good deal.