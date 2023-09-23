The New York Jets must be focused on making Zach Wilson's job as straightforward as possible. Unfortunately, things might have just gotten significantly harder for the young quarterback.

“The Jets have placed starting LT Duane Brown on IR, meaning he is out for at least 4 games,” Field Yates of ESPN reported on Saturday. The former All-Pro was initially expected to play through his hip injury, so this development is devastating for the entire team.

Wilson will especially be at risk heading into Sunday's AFC East matchup in the Meadowlands. The 38-year-old is well removed from his heyday, having allowed two sacks and eight total pressures through the first two weeks of action. Brown still provides a valuable veteran presence in the QB's blindside, however.

New York fans just can't catch a break. The 2023-24 season was supposed to symbolize hope but is instead becoming a cruel remake of Groundhog Day. Bill Murray is not walking through the Meadowlands, though. “I Got You Babe” is not blaring through the speakers. There is really no underlying sense of humor or joy to be had in this endless pain.

Sure, the Jets defense can be downright terrifying at its best, and wide receiver Garrett Wilson has impressed. But those elements were also present last year when the team won seven games and finished in last place. A 15th-straight loss to the Patriots will only reinforce this theory that New York remains stuck in a time loop of futility.

Zach Wilson needs to undergo an epiphany a la Phil Connors, and it must happen in Week 3 at home. He has the arm talent and the mobility to survive Bill Belichick's formidable defense. Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook can take the pressure off by setting the tone on the ground. This can mercifully end with the Jets somehow being 2-1.

Duane Brown will be sorely missed, but Wilson and company could live to see a brand new day once this pivotal football Sunday concludes.