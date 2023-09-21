Duane Brown missed his second straight day for practice for the New York Jets on Thursday and now must be considered a question mark for their Week 3 game at home against the New England Patriots.

Despite his inability to practice, offensive line coach Keith Carter told reporters he’s sure Brown will be able to start at left tackle Sunday, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

“We have all the confidence in the world that Duane will be ready to go,” Carter said.

Now, that could be wishful thinking. Or it could be a smokescreen to keep Bill Belichick and the Patriots off balance about who’s going to protect Zach Wilson’s blind side.

Perhaps the Jets are simply accustomed to Brown’s incredible pain tolerance. Last season, the 38-year-old lineman played with a torn rotator cuff sustained in training camp. He only stopped playing once the Jets were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17.

The Jets do limit Brown in practice after he had shoulder surgery this past offseason. However, he’s listed as having a hip injury as well as a shoulder issue on the Jets injury report this week.

If Brown can’t play, veteran Billy Turner likely would make the start at left tackle, when the Jets (1-1) try to end a 14-game losing streak against the Patriots (0-2). The Jets could move Mekhi Becton from the right side to left and start either Turner or Max Mitchell at right tackle, but Carter seemed to throw cold water on that idea.

“I think right now we’re right side (with Becton),” Carter said.

Brown is ranked last out of 66 NFL tackles in pass block win rate this season. He’s allowed two sacks and eight pressures already in two games and had a woeful 35.1 pass-clocking grade against the Dallas Cowboys last week, per Pro Football Focus.

Becton is ranked 63rd in PBWR and has allowed six QB pressures. He has not been beaten for a sack.