The injury bug continues to bite the New York Jets. This time, it's affecting the Jets' offensive line ahead of Sunday's critical game against the New England Patriots. Left tackle Duane Brown has been ruled out for the matchup with the Patriots because of a hip injury.

It's not yet known who will take Duane Brown's place on the Jets' offensive line. It's possible that Mekhi Becton will make the move from right tackle to left tackle when the Jets host the Patriots in Week 3. Billy Turner is an option to join the starting unit.

Brown's health has hovered over the Jets' season since training camp. The left tackle had offseason surgery and didn't play in the preseason. Brown played in New York's first two games, though the 38-year-old struggled mightily in the team's Week 2 loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

New York can ill afford to lose any more starters at this point. The Jets' season was altered when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles just a few plays into the opener. Much of the hope that Zach Wilson might be vastly improved in Year No. 3 evaporated when the quarterback started against the Cowboys. Wilson only completed 44.4% of his passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in a 30-10 loss.

The Cowboys might have the best defense in the NFL. The Jets don't get much of a reprieve against the Patriots. New England's defense has the potential to rank among the top units in the league.

The Jets are 2.5-point underdogs at home against the Patriots.