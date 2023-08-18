The New York Jets are creating excitement in the 2023 NFL preseason as some of their players shine brightly. With the new season just around the corner, the stocks of Jermaine Johnson, Zaire Barnes, Will McDonald IV, and Malik Taylor are soaring high. These players have really impressed everyone with their skills and potential. They have caught the attention of coaches, fans, and experts. In this article, we'll take a closer look at their outstanding performances and talk about what we can expect from the Jets in the 2023 NFL season.

The New York Jets in the 2022-2023 NFL Season

The New York Jets 2022-2023 NFL season concluded with a 7-10 record. Despite the disappointing end, the Jets showed improvement compared to their win total in the previous season. The season was marked by some good individual performances. These indicated progress within the team. Moving forward, the Jets' schedule for the 2023 season has notable matchups against the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Philadelphia Eagles. While the Jets have a rich history, including a Super Bowl victory in 1968, their recent seasons have seen limited success in terms of playoff appearances.

Now let's look at the four Jets players with skyrocketing stock amid the 2023 NFL preseason.

1. Jermaine Johnson

The Jets made a smart move by trading up to pick Jermaine Johnson in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. They had hoped that he'd become a key part of their defense for many years. During his rookie season, Johnson didn't make a huge splash, but he did manage to show his potential in the limited time he got to play. As he enters his second season, the Jets are counting on him to step up his game.

Johnson has been working hard with the first-string defense for most of the summer, even getting more chances than Carl Lawson. Lawson was dealing with a back injury and missed a few practices. However, even when he was okay, Johnson was getting more time with the starters. The Jets are likely going to rotate their defensive ends, but Johnson is making a strong argument to get many more defensive snaps he had last season.

2. Zaire Barnes

Since linebackers CJ Mosley and Quincy Williams didn't play in the Jets' previous preseason game, Barnes got a lot of playing time in a recent game. He made the most of his chance. Barnes made the first tackle for the Jets in that game and ended up leading the team with eight tackles. He made seven tackles on his own and had one tackle that stopped the opponent behind the line of scrimmage. It was quite an impressive show of force for someone on the second unit.

3. Will McDonald IV

The Jets put a lot of pressure on the Carolina quarterbacks, Bryce Young, and Matt Corral, in their preseason matchup. They even managed to sack the quarterbacks five times, including a great play where Bruce Hector caused a fumble by sacking the quarterback. First-round pick Will McDonald IV was also dominant. He got one sack, two hits on the quarterback, and he created pressure five times in just 18 plays. He was solid when the other team was running the ball, and he was a real problem for them when they were passing.

Will McDonald IV showing off his bend here getting around the LT Larnel Coleman for a sack on 3rd down. hope for this to be a common occurrence this season pic.twitter.com/jbyKXGqRs1 — Jack Stollow (@jetsbyjack) August 12, 2023

4. Malik Taylor

Undrafted rookie Jason Brownlee caught a lot of attention early in the summer and seemed like he was on his way to becoming the Jets' sixth wide receiver. Having said that, let's not forget about Malik Taylor.

Taylor has been quietly having a really impressive summer. He was on the receiving end of a long throw by Zach Wilson in a preseason game last Thursday. He's not new to Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett either. He spent time with both of them in Green Bay. Taylor's speed and experience with Rodgers and Hackett could give him a chance to earn a spot on the roster.

We can't be sure if the Jets will have six wide receivers. However, if they do, Taylor might have a bit of an advantage over Brownlee right now. He's definitely improved his chances a lot in the past few weeks.

Team Outlook

As we look ahead to the 2023 NFL season, there's good reason for the New York Jets to be hopeful. The team has made important progress during the offseason, adding Aaron Rodgers and Dalvin Cook among others. The impressive performances by Jermaine Johnson, Zaire Barnes, Will McDonald IV, and Malik Taylor in the preseason have also given us a glimpse of what the team is capable of. With a strong foundation on both offense and defense, the Jets are ready to make a statement in the upcoming season. The coaching staff's focus on player growth and smart game planning sets the stage for the team's success. The Jets' future for the 2023 NFL season looks bright and exciting.

Looking Forward

During the 2023 NFL preseason, the New York Jets have seen several players take their game to the next level. Jermaine Johnson, Zaire Barnes, Will McDonald IV, and Malik Taylor have all put on impressive performances. They have made a strong impression on coaches, fans, and experts. Their skills, talent, and potential have pushed their stock sky-high, making them players to keep a close eye on in the upcoming season. As we anticipate the 2023 NFL season, the Jets are standing on the cusp of potential success and optimism. With a young and talented roster, the Jets are ready to achieve big things and compete at the highest level. The standout performances of these players in the preseason have set the stage for a thrilling and promising future for the Jets.