With the 2023 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, the New York Jets opened their rookie minicamp Friday with seven players from their most recent draft class.

Led by edge rusher Will McDonald IV, the 15th overall selection in the draft, the Jets rookies will gather this weekend to get acclimated and begin transitioning to become professional football players. Here’s how we graded each Jets pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

We've signed 13 undrafted free agents. — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 5, 2023

In addition to their seven draft picks, the Jets also signed 13 undrafted free agents.

Perhaps the most intriguing name on that list is wide receiver/kick returner Xavier Gipson, a playmaker from Stephen F Austin University. Gipson was WAC offensive player of the year in 2021 and 2022 and had four kick return touchdowns in college.

That said, let’s meet the New York Jets 2023 Draft Class.

Round 1, Pick 15 – Will McDonald IV – DE/LB – Iowa State

McDonald is not only a freakish athlete who’s a “game wrecker” in the words of general manager Joe Douglas, he’s a highly motivated individual with a fascinating background.

The edge rusher said several times since being the Jets’ first-round pick that football saved him.

And in an interview with The Athletic, McDonald opened up about he and his family were thrown out of their apartment, and that he worked late at night at McDonald’s, sleeping in his car for a few hours before getting up and going to high school every day.

There’s a lighter side, too. McDonald used to jump over cars but is “retired” from that activity now that he’s in the NFL.

“Just tackles” from now on, McDonald joked. He had 34 sacks and 10 forced fumbles in college. McDonald will get time on passing downs as a rookie and could emerge as a starter in 2024.

Round 2, Pick 43 – Joe Tippmann – C – Wisconsin

Tippmann is much more than a great mullet. The massive (6-foot-6, 313 pounds) center will battle veteran Connor McGovern for the right to snap the ball to Aaron Rodgers this season. And don’t bet against the rookie.

Tippmann is considered by many to be the best center in the draft, a plug and play Day 1 starter.

He’s big, athletic, a monster in the weight room and has an engaging personality. Tippmann also has a unique tie to the Jets. His line coach in high school was former Jets tackle Jason Fabini.

Round 4, Pick 120 – Carter Warren – OT (Pittsburgh)

Warren has his own ties to the Jets. He grew up in Paterson, New Jersey, roughly 20 minutes from the Jets practice facility. He also played a high school game at MetLife Stadium.

So, Warren will be needing plenty of tickets when the Jets play at home this season. But he likely won’t be on the field that much.

This should be a developmental season for the hulking (6-foot-6, 331 pounds) tackle, who was limited to four games last season due to a knee injury. Warren was a captain and four-year starter at Pitt, and could be a Day 3 steal in the draft for New York.

Round 5, Pick 143 – Israel Abanikanda – RB – Pittsburgh

The Jets made a run on Pitt Panthers on the final day of this year’s draft. They selected Warren’s exciting teammate, Abanaikanda, who also grew up locally (Brooklyn, New York).

“Izzy” has a chance to play early and often for the Jets as a rookie. He’s an explosive home-run threat, who scored 20 touchdowns last season.

With Breece Hall returning from a torn ACL, Abanikanda will get a long look in training camp since running backs Michael Carter and Bam Knight failed to impress when Hall was sidelined in 2022.

320 yards

6 TDs

🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯@IAbanikanda's tape vs. Virginia Tech is craaaazy (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/q4onzD53iZ — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 4, 2023

Round 6, Pick 184 – Zaire Barnes – LB – Western Michigan

Here’s another rookie that could make an impact in his first season. Barnes is a special teams demon and should be able to showcase his speed and athleticism in that role in 2023. It’ll be interesting to see how he fits in on the defense. A linebacker with good coverage skills, Barnes could get a look as the Jets third linebacker alongside C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams, though that feels like a stretch at this point.

Round 6, Pick 204 – Jarrick Bernard-Converse – CB – LSU

Bernard-Converse has the distinction of being the first of New York’s 2023 draft picks to sign a contract. Like Barnes, he has a good chance to play special teams and his versatility could lead to an important backup role in the secondary. He’s listed as a corner, but Bernard-Converse also played safety and nickel in college, first at Oklahoma State then LSU. In a neat side note, Bernard-Converse was picked last Saturday on his 23rd birthday.

Let’s go!!!@TheJBnard is officially a member of the Green & White 🛫 pic.twitter.com/TRbmO8GMpi — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 5, 2023

Round 7, Pick 220 – Zack Kuntz – TE – Old Dominion

ICYMI: We went BTS with NFL draft prospect @zackkuntz_717 Check it out ⬇️https://t.co/15hGCpVIuM pic.twitter.com/JASXxe6qqG — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) April 22, 2023

Kuntz absolutely crushed the NFL Scouting Combine. A hurdler and track star in high school, the huge (6-foot-7, 255 pounds) tight end has the “freak factor” to make him a very intriguing Day 3 pick.

He’s a project, though, after making only 15 starts in college. But this is what a 7th-round pick should be. Someone with a ton of upside who’s physically gifted. He’ll learn a lot this season, sitting and watching veterans Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah.