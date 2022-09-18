RUMOR: AFC team interested in trading for Jets’ Corey Davis

The New York Jets’ rebuild is going pretty decently at the moment. They are adding young players at every position to build a strong roster. Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson is emerging as a true stud after a two-touchdown performance, so it may make sense to lean into him as the WR1. Meanwhile, Corey Davis is becoming more expendable.

Davis was signed to help stabilize the wide receiver room but now that Wilson is becoming a key player, it may make sense to trade him. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, there is some trade interest in Davis. He said on ESPN’s NY Game Day Hour that one AFC team “has their eyes” on the veteran receiver.

Although Davis would be nice to have as a secondary receiver next to Garrett Wilson, it would also make sense to trade him for the right package of draft picks and/or players. The Jets have Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios and C.J. Uzomah to help in the passing game for whoever the quarterback is.

The 27-year-old Davis tallied 492 yards, 34 catches and four touchdowns last season, his first with the Jets after four years with the Tennessee Titans. New York could land a solid package in return for him once the trade deadline approaches. However, Davis’ leadership and abilities could make him worth keeping alongside Wilson.

The Jets do want to remain competitive but it is still in their best interest to prioritize the future. Since they have depth at the receiver and tight end positions, trading Corey Davis could help them land some more draft capital. Wilson, even with a new injury concern, looks like a very talented player right out of the gates. He should be the team’s top wideout option going forward.